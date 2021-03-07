Malayalam
Banks to remain closed for four days in March

Representational Image
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 07, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Topic | India

Banks will remain closed for four days – from March 13 to 16 – after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called for a strike in protest against the privatisation of public sector banks.

March 13 and 14 are holidays. March 11 is also a holiday on account of Shivratri.

The bank employees and officers of 9 unions will work on March 8 and 12 by wearing a 'protest mask'.

General Insurance employees too have called for a strike on March 17 and LIC employees on March 18.

The UFBU consists of 10 lakh bank employees and officers working in various banks across the country.

