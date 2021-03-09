ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira, others in money-laundering case

New Delhi: The ED raided the premises of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and a few others on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering case linked to narcotics trafficking and the creation of an alleged fake passport.

The officials said the searches are being carried out at Khaira's residence in Chandigarh, five other locations in Haryana and Punjab and two places in Delhi.

At the time of the raid Khaira was present in the house along with his lawyer son.

Khaira (56) is a legislator of the Punjab Ekta Party, which he founded in 2019. He is an MLA from Bholath in Kapurthala district. Khaira was elected to the state Assembly in 2017 on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. He had resigned from the AAP citing the 'dictatorial' attitude of party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The official said that the agency is looking after the property papers as well as banking transactions of Khaira.

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the action is being carried out against the Punjab lawmaker and others under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at gathering more evidence to take forward the probe.

The investigation, under money-laundering charges, is related to alleged drugs trafficking and a fake passport case, they said.

A few accused, who are being investigated in the case, are lodged in jail, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Khaira denied any wrongdoing. His counsel blamed the raid for supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Senior advocate R S Bains, who reached Khaira's residence, told the media that the raid was conducted to target those supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation against three new agricultural laws.

On March 8, Khaira supported the farmers by tweeting, "Our women farmers are our strength. They are sitting in the protest alongside men from last three months as well. They also know that how these laws will affect their lives. Their presence in the protest give us double power."

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)