I&B minister holds discussion with media organisations on new digital media rules

Representatives of top news providers of the country interacted with Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday on the new norms for digital media and even as they shared the concern on ensuring the flow of accurate information also apprised the government about compliance challenges that the new rules may bring.

In the video conference with the minister, the news providers under the ambit of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) apprised the minister that being professional organisations there was a series of processes in their news rooms to ensure only accurate information is disseminated.

It was put forth that with Television news already under National Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) purview and the print organisations mandated to follow the Press Council of India (PCI) norms, there were ample checks and balances in their newsrooms.

Most of the content that is put out on websites is the same that is used for the TV channels and newspapers.

Significantly, one of the aims behind the formation of the DNPA has been to provide the most credible news in all languages to the Indian audience and self-regulation. Combating fake news is one of its prime goals.

Among those who attended the meeting were representatives of the India Today group, Dainik Bhaskar, TOI Digital, Eenadu, ABP, Malyala Manorama, NDTV, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, The Indian Express, Hindustan Times, TOI and Lokmat.

One of the major demands of the digital media representatives was to keep them out of the scope of the regulations as they were already following existing norms for print and TV.

The emphasised that there is convergence in newsrooms. Therefore, the content also is same.

They also mentioned about the internal mechanisms set up to address grievances.

The minister listened to the issues raised by the digital news providers.

The government had last month brought out the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 that lay new ground rules for news websites, OTT players and social media companies.

Javadekar gave an overview of the rules for the digital news publishers. He said the new publishers will be required to furnish only basic information in a simple form.

The minister also thanked the participants for expressing their views and said government will take note of the suggestions. He said the government will continue with this consultative process for overall growth of the media industry.

“In a follow up to meeting with OTT platforms, held an interaction with Digital News Publishers Association today. Discussed the new rules for digital media. They welcomed the new rules and offered few suggestions which I have noted,”Javadekar tweeted after the meeting.

“DNPA thanks the Minister for today’s constructive meet. DNPA made suggestions that preserve freedom of the press and emphasized that all its members are bound by - and follow – the regulations of Press Council of India and/or NBSA,” the news providers said in a tweet.