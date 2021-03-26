Yesteryear actress Shakeela joins Congress

Chennai: Yesteryear actress Shakeela Begum, 43, has commenced a political career by joining the Congress party.

The Chennai-based veteran artiste will be associated with the human rights wing of the Tamil Nadu state unit of the Congress.

She had set the screens on fire when adult films ruled the roost in South India in the 80s and 90s. Her racy films had propped up the ailing Malayalam industry, especially in the late 1990s, and helped the cash registers of theatre owners ringing.

Shakeela, who appeared in hundreds of sensuous roles, had endeared herself to millions of film buffs within a short span of time. However, with the advent of the Internet, 'A' films in theaters lost their mass appeal and the sex siren was pushed into oblivion.

She has acted in about 250 films, primarily in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She had debuted in the film Playgirls (1995) at the age of 18.

A biopic on her was released last year. Bollywood actress Richa Chadda essayed her role.