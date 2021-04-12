COVID-19: India now second worst-hit country, record 1.68 lakh fresh cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported a record 1,68,912 COVID-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

India's overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil's 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The United States led the global tally with 31.2 million cases.

Deaths in India stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 12,01,009.

A total of 75,086 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,21,56,529 with a recovery rate of 90.44 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 11,80,136 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,78,06,986 samples have been tested.

A total of 29,33,418 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 10,415,28,565.

States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in new COVID-19 cases.