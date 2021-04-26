With more than three lakh daily cases reported in the past few days, India is clearly struggling with the second wave of the pandemic. Hospitals in the country are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

In view of this, the government on Saturday directed customs officials to clear all import consignments, including life-saving drugs and oxygen equipment, used in the treatment of COVID-19, on the highest priority.

Delhi air cargo customs has cleared consignments of oxygen concentrators and pulse oxymeters on priority basis, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said on Sunday.

The government on Sunday said it has directed all major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and related equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said it has directed all major ports to accord the highest priority in the berthing sequence to the vessels carrying consignments of medical grade oxygen, oxygen tanks, oxygen bottles, portable oxygen generators and oxygen concentrators.

"In view of the excessive requirement of oxygen and related equipment in the country, the Government of India has directed all major ports, including the Kamarajar Port Limited, to waive off all charges levied by major port trusts (including vessel-related charges, storage charges, etc.)," the statement said.

Port chairpersons have been asked to personally supervise logistics operations to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments for berthing of such vessel on top priority in the port, unloading of oxygen-related cargo, coordination with customs and other authorities for speedy clearance/ documentation and expeditious evacuation, it further said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterway Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, "Ship 'MV Hai Nam 86' reaches @Deendayal_Port, carrying steel cylinder tubes used for making #Oxygen cylinders. The vessel was given the highest priority for berthing on arrival at Cargo Jetty, owing to oxygen shortage in the country."

In case the vessel is carrying other cargo or containers in addition to the above said oxygen-related cargo, waiver of charges on a pro-rata basis, considering the overall cargo or containers handled at the port, should be provided for oxygen-related cargo to such vessels, the statement said.

The ports ministry will monitor the details of such vessels, cargo and time taken in the port from the time vessel entered in the port limits to exit of cargo from the port gate, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)