Caught on camera: Doctors, staff attacked after patient dies at Delhi hospital

New Delhi: The relatives of a 67-year-old woman assaulted the doctors at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning after the elderly lady died in the emergency ward apparently because the hospital did not have any vacant ICU beds.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.



As per reports, many hospital staff, including doctors, were injured in the scuffle outside the Apollo Hospital on Tuesday morning. The situation was later brought under control by the police.

Southeast Delhi DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena told IANS, "There was a scuffle between the family members of the deceased and the hospital staff that broke out at around 9 a.m. The deceased person's family lives in Madanpur Khadar. However, no complaint has been received from either side and the situation at the hospital is under control now."

The staff have been asked by the hospital to rejoin duty, because of the sheer number of patients requiring medical treatment and care owing to the Covid crisis in the national capital.

In the video, a masked man in a grey shirt could be seen attacking another person with a stick as three-four others, who seemed to be security personnel, tried to restrain him. In another shot, two men could be seen trading punches and kicks amid utter chaos reigning in the hospital premises.

A woman could be heard saying in the backgroung: "Maaro usko, sahi baat hain (hit him, serves him right)."