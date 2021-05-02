PM Modi meet experts to review oxygen and medicine availability in India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet experts at 9:30 am today to review oxygen and medicine availability in India in view of the surging COVID-19 cases. He will be also reviewing the human resource situation in the country and ways to augment it.

India recorded a single-day rise of 3,92,488 new infections and 3,689 fatalities on Sunday. India's COVID-19 tally is at 1,95,57,457 with a total death toll of 2,15,542.

The meeting comes amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.

In an earlier review meeting with Modi, institutions like Army had highlighted that they had opened temporary hospitals and their medical staff is also treating civilians wherever they can.