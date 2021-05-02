West Bengal Poll Results | TMC set to retain power comfortably

Kolkata: The ruling TMC looks set to retain power in West Bengal with its candidates leading in 187 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against BJP's 85, as trends were available for 275 seats.

However, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is trailing her former protege-turned-BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by over 8,000 votes.

BJP and TMC were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting.

West Bengal has a 294-member assembly but elections could not be held for Shamsherganj and Jangipur seats due to the death of candidates. The first round of polling took place on March 27, followed by other phases on April 1, 6,10,17,22, and 26. the magic figure of 147 in the house of 294 will be known only after the votes are counted on Sunday.

Blotched by violence, vicious personal attacks and jingoistic fulminations, polling for one of the most gruelling and long-drawn West Bengal assembly elections concluded on Thursday.

The majority of exit polls released after the eighth and final round of voting suggested that the ruling TMC might have an edge over the opposition BJP and the Left-Congress-ISF combine.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on May 2 for the West Bengal assembly polls and put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.

A three-tier security arrangement has been in place at 108 counting centres where polled electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units have been kept in strong rooms, he said.

At least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed at the counting centres spread across 23 districts of the state that voted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, steps have been taken to ensure that COVID guidelines are strictly followed during the counting, the official said.

All the EVMs and VVPATs at the counting centres will be sanitised before the commencement of the process.

According to the EC guidelines, candidates and their agents will have to produce a negative COVID test report or double dose of vaccination certificate to get an entry into a counting centre.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Friday ordered shutdown of all shopping malls, salons, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools in the state with immediate effect until further orders, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state government, however, said activities related to the electoral counting processes and victory rallies will be guided by the Election Commission protocols.