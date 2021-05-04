New Delhi: As the demand for imposition of country-wide lockdown gains momentum to check the unrelenting COVID-19 wave, large parts of India are already under similar strict curbs for varying periods.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories:

• Lockdown-like restrictions in Kerala from May 4 till May 9.

• Delhi The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 and it will continue till May 10.

• Bihar imposed a lockdown till May 15.

• Uttar Pradesh has extended its weekend lockdown further by two more days till Thursday.

• Haryana is under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3. Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts.

• Odisha: A 14-day lockdown has been imposed in the entire state from May 5 till May 19.

• Rajasthan has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 17.

• Karnataka imposed a lockdown from the night of April 27 till May 12.

• Jharkhand is under lockdown-like restrictions from April 22 till May 6.

• Chhattisgarh has allowed district collectors to extend lockdown, which was to end on May 5, till May 15.

• Punjab saw extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and a night curfew which will be in force till May 15.

• Madhya Pradesh has imposed "corona curfew" till May 7 with only essential services allowed.

• Gujarat has imposed a night curfew in 29 cities, besides other restrictions on movement and gathering at public places.

• Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15.

• Goa lifted a four-day lockdown on Monday, except in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa, but the government said COVID-19-induced restrictions will remain in force till May 10 during which various commercial establishments will remain closed while political and social gatherings will be banned.

• Tamil Nadu has imposed extensive curbs including on all political, social and cultural activities till May 20.

• Puducherry has extended lockdown till May 10

• Telangana has imposed night curfew till May 8.

• Andhra Pradesh has announced a partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 AM from May 6 for two weeks. The state had earlier imposed a night curfew.

• West Bengal last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings.

• Assam advanced the night curfew to 6 PM from the current 8 PM with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven.

• Nagaland has imposed partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14.

• Mizoram is under an eight-day lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters town from May 3.

• Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the lockdown in four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu districts till May 6. Night curfew continues in all municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts.

• Uttarakhand: State has reimposed several restrictions and night curfew.

• Himachal Pradesh: Night curfew in four districts out of 12 and weekend shutdown.