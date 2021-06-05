India records around 1.20 lakh new COVID-19 cases; lowest single-day rise in two months

New Delhi: India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in infections in around two months, taking the infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.



The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 new fatalities, while the number of active cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the fifth consecutive day, the data showed.

The daily new cases are the lowest in 58 days, the ministry said.

A total of 20,84,421 tests were conducted on Friday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,11,74,142. The daily positivity rate further dipped to 5.78 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 12th consecutive day, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.89 per cent.

The active case count has reduced to 15,55,248 comprising 5.73 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.08 per cent, the data showed.

The number of recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 23 consecutive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,67,95,549, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore COVID-19 cases on May 4.