Mass exodus of migrant workers from Lakshadweep; 12-hour hunger strike in islands today

Kochi: The people living on Lakshadweep, cutting across party lines, are observing a 12-hour hunger strike on Monday in protest of the various actions of the administration.

This is the first mass agitation on the islands since the formation of the Save Lakshadweep Forum. Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests recently over the administrative reforms being implemented by island administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

The hunger strike is being observed at the islanders' homes, without violating the Covid guidelines, from 6am to 6pm. Black flags and posters will be put up at the homes. Other than medical shops, all institutions will remain shut.

Migrant workers leave Lakshadweep

With the decision to strictly enforce the order on non-islanders to leave Lakshadweep, migrant workers, including Keralites, are leaving the archipelago en masse.

Over ten thousand workers from outside were at the islands for various jobs. Apart from Kerala, workers from states such as Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Odisha and Assam are among these. They were mainly involved in construction activities, tailoring, and salon jobs.

Migrant workers formed the bulk of the passengers on board the ship that left Kavaratti for Kochi on Saturday.

The Save Lakshadweep Forum alleged that there were ulterior motives behind ousting the non-islanders and it was an attempt to isolate the people of the archipelago.

The Lakshadweep administration had on May 29 introduced new travel restrictions. As per this, entry permit to the island will be issued only through the ADM.

For those who had arrived earlier on the island with permission, the last day to leave was Sunday. If they have to continue their stay on the islands, they need to submit applications via the departments concerned and a fresh permit will have to be obtained from the ADM. Not only is this difficult, these requests mostly get turned down due to the Covid lockdown and night curfew.

Workers are issued permits with three-month validity. Earlier, it used to be given for six months but later cut short to three months. Until the beginning of this year, Kavaratti alone had about 5,000 migrant workers.

Scripting history with hunger strike

The 12-hour hunger strike in Lakshadweep on Monday will mark a new chapter in the history of protests on the islands. This is for the first time that all the people on the island, cutting across party lines, are joining hands for the strike.

Also, the island is witnessing a hartal-like agitation for the first time in over a decade. In 2010, a hartal was held by some traders on a few islands. This is also for the first time that shops across all the islands have been shut and a Protest Day being observed. All shops other than medical shops will remain shut. There will be a total strike in the workplaces too. A call also has been made to desist from doing any financial transactions with the government on Monday.

Meanwhile, authorities have given directives to be vigilant amid the hunger strike and provide medical help to the needy. The Joint Secretary of the Lakshadweep health department sent an e-mail to the medical officers in all islands. The directive was given, while anticipating that emergency assistance might have to be provided as there are islanders with serious health issues, including diabetes.

UDF MPs to hold dharna in Kochi

The United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs from Kerala will hold a dharna outside the Lakshadweep administrator's office in Kochi on Monday to protest the 'anti-people' measures being implemented by the central government.

They are demanding to recall the legislations being implemented by the administration that do not respect the freedom and opinion of the people.

"Kerala has the responsibility to stand with the islanders when attempts are being made to oppress the people," said Anto Antony, convener of the UDF MPs.

The MP said that the dharna is being held, seeking to stop the ‘anti-people’ measures on the islands and to recall the administrator, who is responsible for these.





