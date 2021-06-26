Swelling Ganges opens up Uttar Pradesh's riverside graves

Reuters/Ritesh Shukla and Saurabh Sharma
Published: June 26, 2021 11:21 AM IST

Prayagraj: More corpses are washing up on the banks of the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh, as rains swell the river and expose bodies buried in shallow graves during the peak of the India's latest wave of coronavirus infections.

Videos and pictures in May of bodies drifting down the river, which Hindus consider holy, shocked the nation and underlined the ferocity of the world's biggest surge in infections.

Though cases have come down drastically this month, the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj alone has cremated 108 bodies found in the river in the last three weeks, said a senior municipal official.

RELATED ARTICLES

"These are those dead bodies which were buried very close to the river and have gone into it with the rise in its water levels," Neeraj Kumar Singh told Reuters.

"The municipal corporation has deployed a team of 25 people who are working day and night on this front."

Reuters saw more than a dozen riverside pyres burning a few miles from Prayagraj.

India, the world's second most populous country, saw its health infrastructure crushed in April and May. Hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen and crematoriums became overwhelmed with the dead.

The government of Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, acknowledged in May that bodies of COVID-19 victims were being dumped into rivers in a practice likely stemming from poverty and families abandoning victims for fear of the disease.

"Instructions have been passed to every district magistrate to cremate the dead bodies with proper respect," said Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson Navneet Sehgal.

"There are dead bodies buried on the river bank and it is because of a local tradition."

The state reported 224 COVID-19 infections overnight, taking its total caseload to 1.7 million, while total fatalities are at 22,366.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout