India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

PTI
Published: June 28, 2021 01:51 PM IST

Balasore: India on Monday successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defence base off Odisha coast.

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1000 to 2000 km, the DRDO said.

The sleek missile of the Agni series was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10.55 am, said a DRDO source.

Its trajectory was monitored by sophisticated tracking radars along the coast line.

The nuclear-capable missile has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

