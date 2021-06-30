Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

PTI
Published: June 30, 2021 10:18 PM IST

Srinagar: Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The gunbattle between the militants and security forces started in Chimmer village during a cordon and search operation launched by the law enforcement agencies in the area, the police said.

Two militants were killed in the early exchange of firing while the third ultra engaged the security forces for several hours before being neutralized, they said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout