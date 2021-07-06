Amid cabinet reshuffle buzz, Sreedharan Pillai appointed Goa governor

New Delhi: Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, who was earlier the president of the BJP in Kerala, was transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa on Tuesday.

Hari Babu Kambhampati will take over as Mizoram Governor to replace Pillai.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others. The announcement comes amid reports of Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Gehlot was the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Arlekar replaces Bandaru Dattatraya who has been transferred and appointed as Haryana Governor.

Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura, the statement said.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

