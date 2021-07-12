Schools, colleges in Puducherry to reopen on July 16

PTI
Published: July 12, 2021 02:29 PM IST

Puducherry: After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and colleges in Puducherry will reopen on July 16.

"Colleges will reopen on July 16. Schools would also reopen partially and classes for ninth to 12th standards alone would resume that day," Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Sunday.

He was speaking to reporters after submitting to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the list of portfolios for allocation to his newly inducted five ministerial colleagues.

RELATED ARTICLES

The chief Minister said the government took the decision as the situation was now improving in the Union Territory.

No COVID-19 death was reported in Puducherry on Sunday, while the number of fresh cases stood at 145.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout