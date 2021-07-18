Pegasus spyware: Union ministers, opposition leaders and journalists targeted, says report

Journalists, opposition leaders, a constitutional authority, businesspersons and two serving ministers in the Narendra Modi government: These are some of the targets of a purported surveillance operation using the Pegasus spyware, developed by the Israeli NSO Group, as revealed by a joint media investigation.

The curtain has been raised on a surveillance ring of global scale. A database containing over 50,000 telephone numbers belonging to journalists, ministers, opposition leaders, activists and judges has been found, following a joint investigation by Paris-based media non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, which shared the list of numbers with 17 media partners including The Wire. The investigation performed forensic tests on a small cross-section of phones associated with the leaked numbers, and revealed clear signs of targeting by Pegasus spyware in 37 phones, of which 10 are Indian.

The numbers were believed to have been shared with government actors by the Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus. These numbers mostly belonged to ten countries: India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Washington Post and The Wire are among the 17 media organisations that are working on the report about the extent of this spyware campaign, which is being compiled under the name "Project Pegasus". While the numbers in the list were unattributed, reporters linked them to over 1,000 people in over 50 countries.

The Wire's report claims that the phone numbers found included those of “40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving ministers in the Narendra Modi government, current and former heads and officials of security organisations and scores of businesspersons.”

The Wire added that the number of a sitting Supreme Court judge was also in the list, but that they were unable to ascertain whether the number belonged to the judge during the time period it was compiled.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has denied “allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people”, saying these had “no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever”. The NSO Group also told The Wire and the Pegasus Project partners that its software was not linked to the list. It can be noted that NSO's licensing for its software claimed it was to be used to surveil terrorists and major criminals.