J&K police shoots down drone carrying IED material in border belt of Jammu

PTI
Published: July 23, 2021 12:59 PM IST

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police has shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district, officials said on Friday.

Following information about a drone flying over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB) on Thursday night, a quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy, a police official said.

The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter.

RELATED ARTICLES

The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout