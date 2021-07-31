Top Jaish terrorist, key conspirator in Pulwama attack killed in Kashmir

Published: July 31, 2021 02:51 PM IST

Srinagar: A top Pakistani terrorist commander belonging to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed was among the two terrorists killed in an early morning encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

"Top most Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM Lamboo killed in today's encounter. Identification of second terrorist being ascertained," police said.

Abu Saifullah also known as Adnan was among the two terrorists killed.

"He was involved in a series of terror attacks, including the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019, along with others. Adnan was a very strong associate of Pakistan-based top JeM hierarchy of Rauf Azhar, Maulana Masood Azhar and Ammar," the senior official told Hindustan Times.

Earlier the firefight between terrorists and security the forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Meanwhile, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated the army and the police for the successful anti-terror operation.

(With IANS inputs.)

