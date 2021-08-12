After Rahul, Twitter suspends accounts of Congress, senior leaders

New Delhi: The Twitter on Wednesday suspended the official accounts of the Congress and its senior leaders. The micro-blogging site's action comes close on the heels of temporary suspension of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account.

The Congress announced the news of the account suspension on Facebook. “When our leaders were locked up in jails, we were not afraid then, then how will we be afraid to close our Twitter account. We are Congress, this is the message of the people, we will fight, we will keep fighting.

If raising voice to get justice to rape victim child is a crime, then we will commit this crime hundred times. Jai Hind... Truth always wins,” the party wrote.

The Twitter accounts of AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, former minister Ajay Maken, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have been locked, reports said.

"So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, the Lord @narendramodi Ji and Vassal @Jack & @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji," tweeted AICC secretary in-charge of party's Communication Department.

"The list goes on. @Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more. Doesn't Modi Ji understand that we @INCindia'ns have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani," he asked in another tweet.

"He thinks the virtual locks of Twitter will deter us from fighting for India,"he asked.

In each case, the Twitter has issued a notification that the content posted on the disputed accounts were found to be violative of its rules.

The Congress has accused Twitter of acting against Gandhi's account under pressure from the government.

Gandhi had tweeted pictures with the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi last week.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of Gandhi's tweet and directed Twitter to act against the Congress leader's account for violating the privacy of a minor victim, mandated by the laws of the land.