Tamil actor and VJ Anandha Kannan dies due to cancer

Anandha Kannan, a popular actor and Video Jockey in the Tamil television industry, passed away, on Monday.

He died due to cancer. He was 48.

Director Venkat Prabhu, a close friend of Anandha, shared the news on social media.

Sharing Anandha's photo, the director wrote, "A great friend and a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan. My deepest condolences."

Condolence messages have been pouring in from both the small screen and silver screen friends and well-wishers who have known Kannan.

Anandha Kannan started his career in Singapore Vasantham TV as an actor and host. Later he moved to Chennai and started working in the popular Sun Music as a VJ and he was one of the popular ones at that job once. He was also very popular among Tamilians in Singapore as he hosted many shows and was also busy hosting Savaal Singapore show on Mediacorp's Vasantham channel, which is a Tamil version of 'We are Singaporeans'.

Anandha also appeared in a few movies like Adhisaya Ulagam, Mullum Malarum and Venkat Prabhu's film Saroja.