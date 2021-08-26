12-digit Aadhaar-type number for country's 38-crore-strong unorganised workers

New Delhi: The Central Government on Thursday launched a new online registration facility for 38-crore-strong unorganised workers in the country. As per this scheme, a new 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) will be allotted to those unorganised workers who register in the e-Shram portal. The social security benefits in the unorganised sector will be distributed on the basis of the new number.

The unorganised workers, who get this UAN, will become automatically enrolled as a member of the Central Government's Suraksha Bima Yojana. They will be entitled to get maximum insurance coverage of Rs. 2 lakh in case of death or disability. The first premium for the scheme will be paid by the government.

Aadhar card is a must for this online registration. Based on the data received from online registration, reliefs will be distributed during calamities like the one existing now in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Government was earlier taken to task by the Supreme Court of India for missing the deadline many times for implementing this unique project.

Where to apply



You can apply either through the Shram portal on your own or through common service centres (CSC) run by the government.



Beneficiaries



The age limit for the scheme is 16-59. Those who pay Income tax cannot apply. Those who are members of the EPF and ESI schemes are not allowed to join the scheme. Auto drivers, ASHA workers, beedi-cigar workers, NREGA workers, small-time agriculturalists, agriculture workers, construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, domestic workers and fish vendors are eligible to apply for online registration as an unorganised workers.



Documents needed



Aadhar number, bank account number and mobile number linking bank account with Aadhar are the documents required for online registration. Those who have not linked bank accounts with Aadhar can approach Aadhar Seva Kendras.



How to Apply



Visit the website, register.eshram.gov.in



Type your mobile number (the one linked with Aadhar) below the Self-Registration head.

Click Send OTP to state that you don't have ESI and EPF membership.

Type the OTP number which you received in your mobile in the required space.

Type the OPT number you have received after entering the Aadhar number.

You will get your picture and details given in Aadhar. Then, you just click Confirm button.

Then give details such as blood group, father's name, email ID and nominee's name.

Then write your permanent address and temporary address. Just mention how many years you have been staying there. Also, add details if you are a migrant labourer.

Then give details of your educational qualifications if any. Uploading of certificates is not a must. Then give details of your employment.

Then enter the Aadhar-linked bank account number which you want to register. If you don't have one, you can give another bank account number.

Finally, when you Confirm, you will get an OPT on your mobile.

If this OTP is entered, the online registration is completed.

You will get your UAN number as an SMS message. The UAN card can be downloaded through the portal.

For any clarification, you may call toll free number: 14434.