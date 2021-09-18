Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linkage extended till March 2022

New Delhi: Centre has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN by six more months, till March 2022.

The earlier deadline was till September 30.

Accordingly, the decision came as a relief measure for tax players during pandemic era.

"The Central Government, in continuation of its commitment to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, has, on consideration of representations received from various stakeholders, decided to extend timelines for compliances under the Income-tax Act, 1961," CBDT said in a statement late on Friday night.

"Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30th September, 2021 to 31st March, 2022."

Besides, the due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the IT Act has also been extended from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

"Further, the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of order by the 'Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988' has also been extended to 31st March, 2022."