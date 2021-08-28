Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide, Machmach, dies at Karachi

Mumbai: Gangster Fahim Machmach, a close aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has died at Karachi in Pakistan due to COVID-19-related complications, Mumbai Police sources said on Saturday.

Machmach (51) died at a private hospital in Karachi late Friday night, a senior police official said here. Fahim Ahmed Sharif alias Fahim Machmach was wanted in various criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal intimidation in Mumbai and other cities.

Hailing from Peru Lane in the Bhendi Bazar area of South Mumbai, he went on to become a top lieutenant of Dawood Ibrahim and his close aide Chhota Shakil, according to police.

Machmach was believed to be staying in Pakistan with Dawood for the last several years. Recently the Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Police had arrested one of Machmach's aides in an extortion case.

The accused was in touch with Machmach, according to the police.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested Machmach in 1995 on various charges including extortion and criminal intimidation but he later got bail.

He was again arrested from the Mumbai international airport while trying to escape to Dubai. Released from jail, he succeeded in fleeing the country in the next attempt, officials said.