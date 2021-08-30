Mysuru gang rape: MBA student identifies her assailants, hunt on for sixth accused

Bengaluru: The 22-year old MBA student who was gang-raped near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru has reportedly identified the photographs of five Tamil Nadu natives who were arrested in connection with the gruesome incident.

A formal identification parade will be held in Mysuru once the girl regains her health. She is currently under treatment at a Mumbai hospital.

Accused remanded



Jose, Murukesan, Prakash, Bhupathy and a 17-year-old boy who were arrested from Tirupur and Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday were produced before a Mysuru magistrate court and remanded in custody for 10 days. They are being interrogated at an undisclosed place.



The accused have given a statement that they had called up the house of youth who was with the student at the time of the incident and demanded Rs 3 lakh. After realising that they would not get the money the accused sexually assaulted the student.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified the search for the sixth member of the gang who is absconding. The criminal background and track record of the accused is also being probed.

The MBA student was subjected to horrendous sexual assault at Lalithandrapuram, near Chamundi Hills, on the night of August 24.

The youth who was accompanying the girl was assaulted by the accused.

It is alleged that Karnataka police chief DGP Praveen Sood declined to disclose the names and other details of the arrested persons. Under these circumstances, the Mysuru Police released the photographs of the accused.