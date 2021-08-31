Jaipur: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five people, including a minor, in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

The victim's father lodged an FIR at the Jayal police station in Nagaur on Sunday night following which the police arrested a 20-year-old man and detained the minor boy on Monday.

The girl was called by her neighbour Hariprasad at his home for some work on Thursday where four other accused were already present. They raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone, Circle Officer Rameshwar Lal said.

The victim went into acute depression after the incident but noticing her behavioural changes, her family members asked for the reason.

The girl then narrated her ordeal to them, prompting her father to lodge an FIR with the police.

Jahangir (20) was arrested while the minor accused was detained today, the circle officer said.

Hariprasad, Saurabh and one unidentified accused are absconding and being searched, he added.

It is the latest in a series of grim and shameful sexual assault incidents reported from Rajasthan.

Earlier this month, another 16-year-old girl belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly drugged, gang-raped and blackmailed in the state's Alwar district.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje hit out at the Congress government in the state over the lack of women’s safety. Commenting on the incident, Raje wrote on Twitter: “The Congress government is making promises of women’s safety in Rajasthan while sitting in air-conditioned rooms. Strict action should be taken against the culprits.”

Last week, a 22-year-old student was gang-raped by five labourers – one of them is a juvenile, a 17-year-old - while making her way to Chamundi Hills near Mysuru.

The five accosted the college student and her male friend and tried to rob them. When they did no succeed, they allegedly assaulted him and raped her, police sources said.

The incident had created a public uproar in Karnataka. The five were finally arrested on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)