Sachin Pilot announces 1-day fast against own govt for 'inaction' against Raje corruptions

Jaipur: Deepening the divisions further in the Rajasthan Congress party, former state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday announced that he would hold a one-day fast on April 11 to protest his own government's inaction on the alleged corruption committed under the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

The day is observed as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti.

Questioning his own government during a press conference on Sunday, he said, "I had complained to Chief Minister Gehlot against former CM Vasundhara Raje, but Gehlot did not take any action. In fact, I also wrote letters demanding action. However, no action was taken. In protest against this, I will go on a one-day fast at the Martyr's Memorial in Jaipur on April 11 to ensure that we take the message that we practice what we preach."

"While being in the opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. When there are 6-7 months left for the election, there can be questions raised if there is any alliance between Gehlot and Raje. Action will have to be taken soon to prove that it is not. So that the Congress workers feel that there is no difference between our words and actions," he said.

He has alleged that the BJP dispensation was involved in a Rs 45,000 crore mines scam.

"I never asked for a malicious action, but our credibility as the opposition has to be maintained. There was no response to the two letters I wrote to Gehlot. What is the reason that despite coming to power again, we did not take any action on the allegations made by us while in the opposition? When we go to the polls again, people should believe us, so it is important that we take some action," he added.

"Ashok Gehlot and I had made allegations together, until we make fair allegations, we can't make sure what is true. If it comes out in the investigation that no one was guilty, then we will accept that Gehlotji and I were liars. Until the case is registered, how will people believe whether the allegations made by us are true or false?" he added.

