Nipah scare: Karnataka steps up surveillance on those coming from Kerala

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has published extensive guidelines for the public to follow in the wake of a Nipah virus infection being reported from Kerala. As part of this special drive, those coming from Kerala would be put under special surveillance.

The Karnataka Government has enforced special surveillance in all districts that share a border with Kerala, State Health Commissioner Dr K VTrilok Chandra told news agencies.

Karnataka has issued such a circular following reports of the virus attack in Kerala that had claimed one life in Kozhikode.

The Karnataka Government has also instructed the district administration to put under observation all those coming from Kerala who have reported symptoms including of fever, headache, throat pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, muscle pain, breathing trouble and cough.

Special wards at TN hospital

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has set up special wards at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital to treat any potential Nipah patients. Head of the Medicine Department at the MCH, Dr Natarajan, however, said that there were no Nipah cases reported in Tamil Nadu as of now.

In another development, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the results of all the Nipah tests taken after the death of the child were found negative. She added that more samples would be sent for tests.