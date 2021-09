Erode: A 22-year-old painter has died by suicide reportedly after losing money in online games.

Identifying the deceased as Sriram, son of Selladurai of Poonthura Road, police said the youth had been bunking work to play online games on his mobile phone for the past six months.

Sriram's parents and brother found him hanging when they returned home the other day.

Though he was shifted to a hospital, his life could not be saved.

Erode Town police have registered a case.