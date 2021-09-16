Malayalam
IT dept officials at Sonu Sood's Mumbai home after raids at office

PTI
Published: September 16, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Sonu Sood named Top Global Asian Celebrity 2020.
Actor Sonu Sood. Image courtesy: IANS
Mumbai: Income Tax Department officials  arrived at actor Sonu Sood's home on Thursday, after the raids at his office on Wednesday.

IT officials had descended on the premises linked the actor in Mumbai and some other places on Wednesday in connection with an alleged tax evasion probe.

They said the action is being carried out in at least half a dozen locations in the metropolitan city and Lucknow.

It was not immediately clear if the action was being undertaken at Sood's residence also.

A real estate deal is under the scanner of the department, they said.

The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had recently declared that 48-year-old Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'Desh ka mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

Coming out in Sood's support, Kejriwal said there are millions of difficulties on the path of truth, but the truth always wins.

"There are millions of difficulties on the path of truth, but the truth always wins. With Sonu Sood ji, there are prayers of lakhs of families of India who got Sonu ji's support in difficult times," he tweeted, tagging a news report of the IT department action.

