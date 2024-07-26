Swarm of bees surround IndiGo flight in Mumbai airport, trip delayed

Mumbai: An Indigo flight from Mumbai to Bareilly faced an unusual delay on Friday after a swarm of bees attacked the aircraft. The bees attacked Indigo flight 6E 5316, which was scheduled to take off at 10.40 am. A video has surfaced showing bees swarming outside the plane's window. The bees swarmed around the cargo door after 80 per cent of the boarding was completed.



The bee hive was discovered only after passengers boarded the plane, a Kochi resident onboard told Manorama Online. "Officials began efforts to remove the bees immediately. Crew provided good support and refreshments on time," the passenger said.

The passenger noted that the bees did not get inside the flight because the cabin crew promptly closed the plane's door. The flight eventually took off after 1pm after the fire brigade chased away the bees with water.