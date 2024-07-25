New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has said the revised results of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 will be published soon. The clarification comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA) published a misleading link to the revised scorecards on its website.

The link that read 'Click here for NEET 2024 Revised Score Card!' was an old one, the ministry said. “The revised results for NEET-UG 2024 have not been declared yet. Kindly wait for official information,” spokesperson of the ministry said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas for cancellation and a retest of the examination. The apex court on Tuesday dismissed pleas seeking cancellation and a re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" due to a "systemic breach" of its sanctity.

The interim verdict came as a shot in the arm for the embattled NDA government and the NTA, which were facing strong criticism and protests, on streets and in Parliament, over alleged large-scale malpractices like question paper leak, fraud and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5.

Over 23 lakh students took up the NEET-UG 2024 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses. Doubts about the sanctity of the exam arose when a total of 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a Haryana centre figuring in the list.

The number of candidates sharing the top rank came down to 61 from 67 after the NTA announced the revised results on July 1.