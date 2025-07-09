Ahmedabad: At least eight people died after a portion of a 40-year-old bridge over the Mahisagar River collapsed in Padra taluka of Vadodara district, Gujarat, early Wednesday morning. Known as the Gambhira Bridge, it is part of the state highway connecting Padra in Vadodara to Anand district.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. Our experts and rescue teams have reached the spot,” said state government spokesperson Rishikesh Patel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“About five vehicles fell into the river, and rescue operations are underway. Three people have died, and five others have been rescued,” Patel told media persons.

“Eight people have died after a portion of the bridge on Mahisagar river collapsed,” said Vadodara rural Superintendent of Police Sudhikumar Desai. He added that the rescue operation was still underway

ADVERTISEMENT

Visuals from the site showed a tanker truck hanging on a damaged portion of the bridge. According to police, one truck, a van, a car and a couple of two-wheelers plunged into the river, which was swollen due to recent rainfall. Police said the bridge was built in 1985 and had recently been under repair.

The latest bridge collapse comes three years after Morbi bridge collapse in the state. On October 30, 2022, a suspension bridge for pedestrians over the Machchhu River in Morbi, had collapsed, killing at least 141 people and injuring over 180.