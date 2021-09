Thiruvananthapuram: India's rail passengers will no longer have to call multiple numbers to seek help or information.

Indian Railways have converted 139 into a single helpline number. Services of all other helpline numbers have been combined into 139.

According to Railways, a decision to this effect was taken keeping in mind the best interests of the passengers.

The decision would end confusion for the passengers due to multiple helpline numbers. You can make a call to 139 from any mobile phone.