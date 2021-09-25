CPI firebrand Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress next week: reports

New Delhi: Former JNU students' union president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar is set to join the Indian National Congress (INC) on Tuesday, according to a report by news agency ANI.

"Kanhaiya Kumar will serve as an important young face of the party [Congress] in Bihar and will also have a national role to play," ANI quoted sources saying.

Kanhaiya had recently met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the matter.

The development comes in wake of the Congress party strategising a national movement against the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress is hopeful that a fiery band of youngsters in its rank will shake up the voter base that the Narendra Modi-led BJP currently enjoys in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi is also holding talks with other young leaders including Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani.

However, some leaders are of the opinion that the alleged incident of Kumar raising "anti-national" slogans at JNU in 2016 will hurt the party's cause.