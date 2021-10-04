Repelled by 'ghoulish epicaricacy' of those 'witch-hunting' Shah Rukh over son's arrest: Tharoor

Published: October 04, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) headquarters in Chennai, Friday, July 16, 2021. PTI

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he is repelled by the "ghoulish epicaricacy" of those "witch-hunting" actor Shah Rukh Khan over his son's arrest and urged people to have empathy in the matter.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and the two others - Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant - were arrested Sunday evening in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Referring to the brouhaha surrounding the development, Tharoor said, "I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven't ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son's arrest."

"Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old's face in it," the Lok Sabha MP said.

The meaning of 'ghoulish' is 'ugly and unpleasant, or frightening' while 'epicaricacy' means 'deriving pleasure from the misfortunes of others'.

Besides Aryan Khan, the arrested accused were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar.

A court in Mumbai on Monday extended the NCB custody of Aryan Khan and the other two till October 7 in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

(With PTI and The Week inputs)

