Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with two Congress Chief Ministers -- Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) -- headed for Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday to meet the families hit by the violence.

The former Congress President entered a heated argument with airport security staff here after they insisted that the leader take an official aiport car to Lakhimpur.

Gandhi was later allowed to leave the airport in his car after he refused to leave the airport.

The Uttar Pradesh government has now granted permission to all political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died as violence erupted during a farmers' protest three days back.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders reach to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest and claimed eight lives a day earlier, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

However, only five people will be allowed at a time, a top official said here.

Earlier in the day, the state government had denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his visit to the violence-hit district, and an official spokesperson had said that no one would be allowed to go there to vitiate the atmosphere.

"Permission has been given to political parties to visit Lakhimpur. Only five people will be allowed," Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI in Lucknow.

Before this, ACS, Information, Navneet Sehgal had said that permission had been given to five leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to visit Lakhimpur.

Priyanka Gandhi is in detention at the PAC compound in Sitapur since Monday morning. She was on her way to meet the families of farmers killed in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri when she was stopped. Rahul is expected to meet her there.



Asked about the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the treatment meted out to her, Rahul Gandhi said it is not about her but this is an issue about farmers.

"Be it Priyanka or me or anybody of our family, manhandling does not bother us... You can manhandle us, detain us, hit us or bury us, it does not bother us. This is part of our training of years given by our family. It will not bother us," he claimed.

Gandhi alleged that a new type of politics is being played in Uttar Pradesh where criminals are doing whatever they want and are roaming freely while those seeking justice for the victims are being arrested.

"Those who commit the crime and murders are outside the jail and those who die go inside the jail," Gandhi said.

"We want to go there and support the families. Only we are being stopped, while others parties are being allowed to visit there. What wrong have we done," he said, adding his goal is to meet those who have been killed and know the ground reality.

The opposition's work is to exert pressure on the government for taking action against the guilty and that is what we are trying to do, he said, adding that had they not put pressure and visited Hathras those who committed rape would have gone scot free.

He also alleged that the institutional structure of the country has been captured by the BJP/RSS and not just the media, all institutions in the country have been controlled.

Sachin Pilot heads to Sitapur

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot landed in Delhi on Wednesday morning and set out for Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh by road straight from the airport, sources close to him said.

Pilot, who arrived here on a flight from Jaipur, will also try to visit Lakhimpur to meet the grieving families, the sources said.

They said Pilot's motorcade was moving slowly as it was stopped at multiple places on the way by police personnel who searched the cars and asked him questions before letting him proceed.

The Congress leader is now headed towards Moradabad, the sources added.

Four of the eight people who died in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The four others included two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel.

While the first three were allegedly lynched by agitating farmers, the scribe, according to his father, died after being hit by a vehicle when he was covering news of farmers' protest against Maurya's visit to Ajay Mishra's native place.

The UP Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra's son but no arrest has been made.

(With PTI inputs.)