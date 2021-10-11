Northern states stare at blackout, Kerala too mulls power cut

New Delhi/Palakkad: A complete power shutdown arising out of the severe shortage of coal in the country looms large over the National Capital Region and many states in north India.

Punjab has already resorted to implementing load shedding across the state at different time schedules. The Punjab State Power Corporation has made it clear that its coal stock may last only for five days. The state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana have warned the public of imminent power cuts if the crisis in the coal sector continues.

Four power plants in Punjab have already stopped power generation.

The Tata Power Plant at Mundra in Gujarat has also stopped power generation.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Union Territory of Delhi would be in dark if steps were not taken to restore coal supply to thermal stations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shot off a letter to the Prime Minister, expressing apprehension over the precarious power situation in the state due to the coal crisis.

Kerala too may resort to drastic action

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty hinted that the state government would consider enforcing restrictions on power supply, owing to the severe shortage of coal in the country.

A high-level meeting would be held on Monday to discuss the situation.

Kerala received only 30% of the total allotted power from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, there is a 30 per cent dip in the electricity received from the central pool.

The government would have to think of resorting to power cuts if the situation persists, Krishnankutty stated, while adding, the government would try to avoid power cuts as much as possible.

Kerala raises power generation

With a considerable dip in the power allotment from the central pool, hydroelectric power stations in the state are now producing half of the power needed by the state.

The power generation of hydroelectric power stations in the state is running to its full capacity.

The average monthly consumption of power in the state is estimated to be 72.23 million units and out of which 34.48 million units are produced in the state itself.

No crisis, says centre

Meanwhile, Union Power Minister R K Singh has made it clear that the country has a stock of coal for the next four days and there is no cause for worry. He said the daily procurement of coal was going on at full capacity.

There would not be any lapses on the LPG supply side too, he affirmed.