No bail for Aryan Khan yet as HC to continue hearing on Wednesday

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will continue on Wednesday hearing on a bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, arrested in a case of alleged seizure of narcotic drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.

Justice N W Sambre on Tuesday commenced hearing on the bail application.

Aryan Khan's lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Satish Maneshinde argued that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has no evidence against the 23-year-old, and he was wrongly arrested and has been kept in jail for over 20 days.

"There is no evidence of consumption, no recovery of drugs and absolutely no evidence to show his participation in this so-called conspiracy and abetment as alleged by the NCB," senior advocate Rohatgi said.

Making a forceful plea for bail to Aryan Khan, his lawyer and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi told the court that the star-son was a special invitee to the ship through event manager Prateek Gaba.

Former Attorney-General of India, Mukul Rohatgi representing Aryan Khan, arrives at Bombay High court in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Both Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant were caught before they boarded the ship on October 2, nothing was recovered from Aryan, and the NCB has nothing to show he consumed anything (drugs), he said.

He also questioned the NCB's charges under various acts including charging him with conspiracy, and said that the WhatsApp chats recovered from Aryan Khan's phone, which are cited but not on record, don't relate to the cruise party.

Moreover, he said even if there was a plan to smoke there, it was aborted as they were arrested before, but the penalty (by the NCB) was of consumption, and argued that there was no case of either consumption, sale, or purchase of drugs.

Rohatgi said that Aryan is not accusing anybody from the NCB nor concerned or connected with the 'Panch Witness' (Prabhakar Sail or Kiran Gosavi) and their allegations, adding that while the NCB Mumbai said it (the controversy) was due to some political leader, today they are blaming Aryan for it.

He pointed out that Aryan Khan's mobile phone was not seized and when the court asked the basis for the chats, Rohatgi said they were older chats and nothing to do with the cruise case.

He reiterated that Aryan Khan went there, had nothing on him, but was arrested, has not financed anybody for drug trafficking or cultivating drug plants or production.

Rohatgi completed his arguments after which the court said it would continue the hearing on the bail pleas of co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Wednesday.

The court will on Wednesday also hear the arguments of Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. A special NDPS Act court has rejected his bail plea.

(with inputs from PTI and IANS)