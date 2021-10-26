Ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Aryan Khan in Bombay HC

IANS
Published: October 26, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai. PTI

Mumbai: In a significant development, former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi is expected to appear for Aryan Khan's bail plea, scheduled to come up before the Bombay High Court, here on Tuesday.

Rohatgi -- who recently slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau by terming it as "an Ostrich with head buried in the sand", will join Khan's existing battery of lawyers in the HC during the day.

Besides Rohatgi, Khan's side comprises senior lawyers like Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde who have fought for him in the Magistrate Court and Special NDPS Court, besides the HC.

RELATED ARTICLES

Khan, 24, and 7 others were detained on October 2 after the NCB raided a rave party aboard a cruise ship, and the following day arrested, with another 12 subsequent arrests made in the sensational case.

The HC will hear the bail pleas of Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, all of whom have so far spent 25 nights away from home.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout