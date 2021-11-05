PM Modi prays at Kedarnath temple, unveils Shankaracharya statue

Published: November 05, 2021 08:19 AM IST Updated: November 05, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Dehradun/Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at the Shiva temple in Kedarnath and unveiled a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the seer's reconstructed samadhi.

The prime minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple.

Work on the Shankaracharya statue, weighing around 35 tonnes, had begun in 2019.

Modi arrived at the Dehradun airport in the morning and was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, besides Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal.

Kedarpuri reconstruction is considered the prime minister's dream project whose progress is reviewed personally by him at regular intervals.

