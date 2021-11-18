Assam Cong files police complaint against Kangana for insulting freedom fighters

Guwahati: The Congress in Assam on Thursday filed a police complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory statements against Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom movement.

The complaint, filed at the Dispur police station in Guwahati, urged the police to register an FIR against her under sections related to sedition, claiming that she insulted the Independence that India got in 1947.

The police, however, is yet to register a case against the actor, who recently was conferred the Padma Shri award.

Days after her "India's Independence in 1947 was bheek (alms)" remarks triggered a row, Ranaut on November 16 claimed that Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of 'ahimsa' (non-violence) by saying that offering another cheek gets you "bheek" not freedom.

It is a grave insult to martyrs and a seditious statement, the Congress claimed in its complaint and asserted that freedom was a birthright of every Indian and it was achieved due to the sacrifice of thousands of martyrs including Mahatma Gandhi.

The party alleged that Ranaut's statements have hurt the Indian people and disrespected freedom fighters of Assam as well as India.

Ranaut had also declared that freedom came in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre.