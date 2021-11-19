'Sad, shameful and absolutely unfair': Kangana reacts to withdrawal of farm laws

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws, actor Kangana Ranaut voiced her opinion on the same. She took to Instagram stories and reacted to a post shared by a netizen that read “Street power is the only power that matters, hence proved. #FarmersProtest”.

Reacting to this post, Kangana wrote “sad, shameful and absolutely unfair... If people on the street have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the parliament then even this is a jihadi nation... Congratulations to all who wanted it like this.”

In an address to the nation on Friday, Modi announced that the government would repeal the three farm laws and the legislative process will be completed during the upcoming Winter session of the Parliament.

He also appealed to protesting farmers to call off their agitation against these reform measures and return home as he called for a new beginning.

In November last year, as the farmers’ protests raged on, Kangana had triggered controversy with her comments. She shared a picture claiming that the Bilkis Bano, known as ‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’, was also present at the farmers' protests and is available for ‘hire’. However, she was called out for sharing the fake news on social media, following which she deleted the tweet.