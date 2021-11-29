Parliament to take up bill to repeal farm laws today

New Delhi: The bill to repeal three farm laws is likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself after it is passed by Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session, sources said on Sunday.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill-2021 has been listed in Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

Sources said after the bill is passed in Lok Sabha, it will be taken up in the Upper House of Parliament.

The bill seeks to repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year now.

The opposition had demanded that the bill should be taken up on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament starting Monday.

'Statement of Objects and Reasons' draws criticism

The 'Statement of Objects and Reasons', circulated along with the draft bill to the Members of Parliament came for criticism from the Opposition.

Point number 5 of the 'Statement of Objects and Reasons' read: "Even though only a group of farmers is protesting against these laws, the government has tried hard to sensitise farmers on the importance of the farm laws and explain the merits through several meetings and other forums. Without taking away the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues were provided for trade of their produce. Besides, farmers were free to select the avenues of their choice where they can get more prices for their produce without any compulsion. However, the operation of the aforesaid farm laws has been stayed by the Honourable Supreme Court of India. During the Covid period, the farmers have worked hard to increase production fulfil the needs of the nation. As we celebrate the 75th Year of Independence - 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' - the need of the hour is to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development."

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the consortium of farmers agitating for over a year demanding repeal of the farm laws, came down heavily on this tone of the government.

"It is worth noting that this Bill number 143 of 2021, which seeks to recall the laws made in 2020 that led to huge historic protests by farmers of India, in its 'Statement of Objects and Reasons' continues to defend the laws stoutly and mentions that only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws. It links the repeal to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, with the 'need of the hour being to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development'," the SKM said.

Congress spokesperson, Manish Tewari, taking to Twitter, said: "Why rub it in especially when the @PMOIndia has apologised to farmers. In the statement of Objects & Reasons of The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 why write "Even though a Small Group of Farmers are Protesting against these Laws" demeans sacrifice of 700 odd Farmers who died struggling (sic)".

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)