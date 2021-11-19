TN rains: 9 of a family, including four children, die after building collapses in Vellore

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 19, 2021 01:56 PM IST Updated: November 19, 2021 04:21 PM IST

Chennai: Nine members of a family, including four children and five women, died after a building collapsed at Vellore in heavy rains on Friday. Nine more people including five men and four women were injured in the accident.

The deceased were reportedly members of a joint family, who had ignored warnings to move and remained at their house.

The incident occurred at the Pernambut locality in the Vellore district that was inundated after rains lashed the region the past two days.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs five lakh for the family of the deceased. He has also promised Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has announced thunderstorms with rains in the districts of Vellore, Krishnagiri, Thirupattur and Chengalpattu in the next three hours.

All the injured were admitted to hospitals.

