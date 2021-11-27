New Delhi: Security will be beefed up in the north-eastern region in the wake of the terror strike at Thinghat near the Myanmar border in Manipur's Churachandpur district, Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair, the Director General (DG) of Assam Rifles, said.

Speaking to Manorama News, Lt Colonel Nair said the insurgents have the backing of China. The separatist militant groups are engaged in large-scale drug trade by misusing an India-Myanmar agreement streamlining the free movement of people within 16 kilometres along the border, he added.

The DG said the intelligence wing would be further strengthened besides augmenting technology-based regulations for cross-border movement. He was responding for the first time after the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy that killed Colonel Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of the Khuga Battalion, and four riflemen on November 13.

Colonel Tripathi's wife and son were also killed in the attack, which left six others injured.