Chopper accident: Lone survivor Gp Captain Varun Singh had survived another crash a year ago

Group Captain Varun Singh, who is reportedly the lone survivor in the military helicopter accident, which resulted in the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, had survived a crash less than a year ago for which he was decorated with the Shaurya Chakra.

Then Wing Commander in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Squadron, Varun Singh was flying a system check sortie away from his parent base on October 12, 2020, when a technical failure occurred at a high altitude.

He correctly identified the failure and initiated a descent to a lower altitude for landing. While descending, the Flight Control System had failed, resulting in total loss of control.

Even as the aircraft was pitching up and down viciously, going through extremities of G limits, Group Captain Varun Singh managed to overcome the mental and physical stress 'using his exceptional flying skills'.

He reportedly went beyond his call of duty and landed the aircraft taking calculated risks.

Due to his high order of professionalism, composure and quick decision-making, even at the peril of his life, he "not only averted the loss of an LCA but also safeguarded civilian property and population on the ground."

For his courageous actions, Group Captain Varun Singh had been awarded the third highest order of precedence of peacetime gallantry awards after the Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Chakra.