Chopper carrying Rawat, others entered heavy mist seconds before crash | Video

Coonoor: Visuals of the twin-engine military chopper recorded apparently seconds before its crash in Coonoor on Wednesday noon have been telecast by Manorama News. The footage released on Thursday morning shows the Mi17V5 chopper with 14 onboard, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, climbing into heavy mist hanging over a dense canopy over a hilly terrain. Seconds later a deafening noise is heard by the members of an excursion group comprising youths, though nothing is visible beyond the foliage. The touring party could be heard exclaiming that something untoward had happened.

However, there was no confirmation from the IAF about the viral video, which was said to be taken by a tourist.

There were 14 passengers on board the chopper. The mishap had happened reportedly due to low visibility in foggy conditions. CDS Rawat, his wife and 11 defence personnel onboard died in the accident. Only one defence personnel, Group Captain Varun Singh, survived the crash with injuries and is being treated at the military hospital in Wellington.

Indian Air Force's Mi17V5 chopper had apparently crashed about 12:20pm on Wednesday after hitting a tall tree engulfed in the mist.

The helicopter had departed from Sulur airbase, near Coimbatore, towards the helipad at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

Other witnesses claimed four people who were ablaze had jumped out of the chopper soon after it caught fire after striking the branches. Krisnaswamy, 68, a resident of Nanchappastra Colony said he saw four fireballs falling down the helicopter immediately.