Final rites of General Rawat, wife at 2pm today

New Delhi: The final rites of India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika who were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Conoor on Wednesday will be held at 2pm on Firday.

Thirteen people were killed when their helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in an air tragedy that triggered grief across the country.

The bodies of Gen Rawat and his wife will be kept at their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence for the general public to pay their final respects from 11 am to 12:30 pm Friday.

The slot between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm will be kept for military personnel to pay their respects to the outstanding commander and his wife.

The final journey of Gen Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to start around 2 pm. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm.

Mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, who passed away in an IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, brought to his residence in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

PM Modi, Amit Shah pay respects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's top military brass on Thursday paid homage to India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig LS Lidder and 10 more defence personnel at the Palam air base after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air Chief Marshal AVR Chaudhari and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were among those who paid homage to the deceased at a sombre ceremony.

"Paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. India will never forget their rich contribution," Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute during a wreath laying ceremony of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials killed in an IAF-Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, at Palam Airbase in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Photo: PTI

Heart-wrenching scenes were seen at the Palam airport as 13 caskets were lined up inside a hangar in presence of their family members. The prime minister also reached out to the family members of the deceased and talked to them for a few minutes.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Rawat and his wife at their official residence.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and British Ambassador to India Alexander Ellis was among the other leaders who paid their last respects to Gen Rawat and his wife.

As India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat was tasked to bring in theatre command and jointness among the three services, and he was pushing it with a tough approach and specific timelines in the last two years.

Known to be forthright, fearless, and blunt at times, the 63-year-old strongly backed a policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross-border terrorism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir when he was the Army Chief between 2016 and 2019.

Other bodies to be identified

An Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft carrying the bodies from the Sulur airbase touched down at the Palam technical airport around 7:35 pm.

Only three of the 13 bodies have been identified so far -- Gen Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder. Army officials said the bodies of those identified will be released to the families for last rites.

The other bodies will be kept at the mortuary at the Army Base Hospital till they are identified.

Brigadier Lidder's funeral was held at 9 am.

All the bodies were taken to the Army hospital Dhaula Kuan after the tribute ceremony.

Besides Gen Rawat, his wife and Brig Lidder, the 10 other personnel killed in the accident are: Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.